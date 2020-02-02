Iran suspends all Chinese flights amid coronavirus

Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education, Saeed Namaki, said Friday night that Iran had decided to suspend all Chinese flights because of a coronavirus that broke out, Mehr reports.

According to decisions made following an emergency meeting led by Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, all flights will be suspended. The resumption of flights will be announced later.

Next week, all Iranian citizens who will undergo a medical examination upon return from China by special flights.