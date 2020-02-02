Arab League rejects U.S. plan for Middle East peace

The Arab League has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo Saturday, the pan-Arab bloc said it would not lead to a fair deal for the Palestinian people, as it could cause them to be treated as second class citizens.

They said the Arab League will not cooperate with the U.S. to implement the plan, and that Israel should not try force it into action.

In the deal, the U.S. proposes that Israel annex all its West Bank settlements, including the Jordan Valley, while Palestinians would gain statehood in Gaza and parts of the West Bank as well as the outskirts of Jerusalem.