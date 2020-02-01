قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 12 بهمن 98/ بازار، هفته را صعودی آغاز کرد

انهدام ناخواسته یک استادیوم در روسیه

انگلیس رسماً از اتحادیه اروپا خارج شد

بازدید 768

No Goods Traded with Iran via INSTEX a Year after EU Launched Mechanism

No goods whatsoever have been traded between Iran and the EU via INSTEX, the special mechanism launched by the latter to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal, even though INSTEX was launched exactly one year ago.
کد خبر: ۹۵۵۹۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۴ 01 February 2020

No goods whatsoever have been traded between Iran and the EU via INSTEX, the special mechanism launched by the latter to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal, even though INSTEX was launched exactly one year ago.

INSTEX – Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges – a European special purpose vehicle (SPV) designed precisely to keep trade with Iran flowing through barter and non-USD, non-SWIFT transactions, while shielding both EU and Iranian companies from US sanctions – was

It was designed as a remedy to the sanctions the US imposed on Tehran in May 2018 when the Trump Administration pulled out of 2015 Iranian Nuclear Deal.

INSTEX has been championed and created by the EU3 – France, Germany, and the UK, with the backing of the EU – in order keep trade going without breaching US trade sanctions, and thus getting Iran to keep observing its end of the 2015 agreement (JCPOA)

The creation of INSTEX was announced on January 31, 2019, a year ago, by the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK – and yet no goods have been exchanged so far through the trade mechanism, DW reports.

The Iran-EU trade initiative is headed by German diplomat Michael Bock and based at the French Finance Ministry in Paris. To reduce the backlash from the United States, the mechanism is set up for the trade in humanitarian goods only: pharmaceutical, medical and food products, which are exempt from US sanctions anyway.

“We are not even at the stage where we can pass on a phone number when a company calls us asking to be put in touch with Instex,” Michael Tockuss of the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce is quoted as saying.

In his words, INSTEX is presently irrelevant to EU-Iranian trade, and for the past six months, Instex has been little more than “a political project aimed at fostering Iran’s hopes.”

According to the German Statistical Office, Germany and Iran traded goods worth EUR 1.5 billion in 2019, half of what the two countries traded in the years before, as companies are increasingly scared to trade with Iran because of the US sanctions regime.

“One should properly know one’s abilities before making such commitments,” Iranian Ambassador to Germany Mahmoud Farazandeh recently said.

“When you issue a check, you should first make sure you have money in your bank account so you can honor your commitment,” he added with respect to German promises with respect to INSTEX.

An unnamed INSTEX source is quoted as explaining the situation as follows:

“The Iranians were skeptical if there would be further trade after the first transaction. Tehran needs reassurance that this is not just a test but that further deals are planned. Iran has had to agree all kinds of aspects connected to the transaction mechanism with three European states, and that unfortunately takes a lot of time.”

There have been questions as to whether INSTEX enjoys sufficient political support in order to take off.

“One can conclude from this that [the trade mechanism] does not have sufficient backing from high-ranking political figures,” Sascha Lohmann of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs said, while also noting continuing US displeasure at the mechanism.

“I think that supervisory board members and ministry undersecretaries are aware of the risk they might be banned from entering the US if the country takes action against them or INSTEX,” he added.

That Instex has not lived up to expectations is an open secret. At the German government’s press conference on January 15, admitted that

“We are unable to provide the economic opportunities that Iran expected from this arrangement and which have now vanished due to the US withdrawal. We cannot fully compensate for this,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul admitted at a government press conference on January 15, 2020.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran europe nuclear deal instex
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
حمله به آرامکو علی اکبر صالحی مایکل دندریا حسن باقری معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان محمدرضا شجریان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
تصویری از مهران غفوریان و همسرش
فرود اضطراری هواپیمای مسافربری در پی تهدید به انفجار
واریز سود سهامی که برای افزایش ثروت خانوار‌های ایرانی کلید خورد؛ رقم احتمالی چند هزار تومان خواهد بود؟
کارگاه‌های تعمیر خودرو در سال ۲۰۵۰ چه شکلی‌اند؟!
خوراکی‌هایی که نباید با شکم خالی خورد!
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کشف پیکر پاک سه شهید
رونمایی رسمی ترامپ و نتانیاهو از معامله قرن / افشای طرح جدید آمریکا در شمال سوریه / مخالفت روسیه با بررسی وضعیت برجام در شورای امنیت/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به رونمایی از «معامله قرن»
عواقب برگشت ناپذیر بی توجهی به مردان!
واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
تهدید کاخ سفید به وتوی لایحه‌های مجلس نمایندگان درباره ایران/ آتش سوزی یک نفتکش در نزدیکی سواحل امارات متحده عربی/ادعای منابع عراقی از توافق فتح و سائرون بر نخست‌وزیری «علّاوی» /گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با وزیر دفاع آمریکا درباره ایران
مردی که با تمارض به مرگ از دست ببر گریخت
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 10 بهمن 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کانال 13
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
پرسه در بازار «ماهی‌فروشان» بندرعباس

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۲۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۶۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۱۷ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040fw
tabnak.ir/0040fw