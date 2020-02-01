قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 12 بهمن 98/ بازار، هفته را صعودی آغاز کرد

Iran, Ukraine jointly reviewing black box of downed Ukrainian plane: road min.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Saturday that Iran and Ukraine are investigating the black box of the Ukrainian plane which unintentionally downed on January 8.
01 February 2020

The plane incident of Ukrainian flight 752 is being investigated in Iran according to standards of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said Eslami on Sat. in Mehrabad International Airport.

Stating that the Aircraft Accident Investigating Board is investigating the incident of Ukrainian plane, he said that the review process is different; the black box review is one of the steps which Iran and Ukraine are jointly continuing the investigation in accordance with ICAO regulations.

A Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board was unintentionally downed near the capital city of Tehran on January 8 by IRGC Aerospace amid the heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the past weeks. The victims include mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, and four British nationals.

The incident came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two American military bases in neighboring Iraq to respond to the US assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in the Arab country earlier this month.

Iranian military forces have accepted full responsibility for the mistake, saying it was largely unavoidable due to high tensions that existed at the time.

iran ukraine plane crash black box
