Qatari Emir Accepts Resignation of Prime Minister

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani resigned from the post that he occupied since 26 June 2013.
28 January 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani resigned from the post that he occupied since 26 June 2013.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani accepted the resignation on Tuesday of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the state-run Qatar News Agency said.

​Soon after, the outlet said that the emir had appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani to the post of Prime Minister and that he had taken the oath as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

The now-former prime minister has expressed his gratitude for those who supported him during his service.

There has been no official reason for the former prime minister's resignation.

