Iran offers Pakistan joint training for ANF to fight drug trafficking

Iran on Monday offered Pakistan joint training programme for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials with sniffing dogs for conducting joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran to help choke down movement of illicit drugs.
28 January 2020

Iran on Monday offered Pakistan joint training programme for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials with sniffing dogs for conducting joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran to help choke down movement of illicit drugs.

The offer was made by Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the ambassador of Iran who called on Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here.

Shehryar Afridi welcomed the Iranian Ambassador and said that illicit drugs were common challenge for Pakistan, Iran and the world and Pakistan would keep fighting this war to save the humanity from the menace of drugs.

He said that Iran and Pakistan in Muslim Ummah are tied in decades-old ties of brotherhood and friendship. He said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would keep working for uniting the Muslim Ummah.

“It is about time that Muslims should stand together to foil the conspiracies as enemy wants to put Muslims against each other. It is unfortunate to note that among world refugees, 97 percent are Muslims. Even today our younger generation stands confused due to the conspiracy against Muslims. We need to work together to forge unity among our ranks,” he said.

Ambassador Hosseini said that Narcotics is a menace and we have to prove our contribution to the world through best practices. He said that Iran welcomes the initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for regional peace and would fully support his initiatives.

He said that resumption of direct flights between Islamabad and Tehran was needed as it would help improve bilateral relations. He said that Iran had direct flights with capitals of all Muslim countries but there was no direct flight between Tehran and Tehran. Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure restoration of ties with Iran.

برچسب ها
iran pakistan drug anf cooperation
