نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

NSA faces questions over security of Trump officials after alleged Bezos hack

The US National Security Agency is facing questions about the security of top Trump administration officials’ communications following last week’s allegations that the Saudi crown prince may have had a hand in the alleged hack of Jeff Bezos.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۹۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۰۸ 27 January 2020

The US National Security Agency is facing questions about the security of top Trump administration officials’ communications following last week’s allegations that the Saudi crown prince may have had a hand in the alleged hack of Jeff Bezos.

Ron Wyden, a senior Democratic lawmaker, asked the director of the NSA whether he was “confident” that the Saudi government had not also sought to hack senior US government officials, including Jared Kushner, the White House adviser who has reportedly had a WhatsApp relationship with the Saudi heir.

Wyden pointed to the resignation in October 2019 of Dimitrios Vastakis, who headed network defence at the White House before his departure, and reportedly said that the White house was posturing itself to be electronically compromised.
“It is no secret that foreign intelligence services target senior US government officials and seek to compromise their professional accounts and devices and well as their personal ones,” Wyden said.

The senator from Oregon is separately seeking to force the Trump administration to officially release the intelligence it collected on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was killed in a state sponsored murder in October 2018.

Wyden told reporters that he believed Republicans were fed up with the Saudis on Capitol Hill, and that some could support a legislative move to force the Trump administration to release a non-classified report into Khashoggi’s murder, despite resistance from the White House.

Wyden’s letter to NSA director Paul Nakasone comes just days after the Guardian first reported allegations that Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post and Amazon founder, was believed to have been the victim of a hack that was instigated after he allegedly received a WhatsApp message from the account of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The issue is now the subject of an investigation by two independent UN investigators.

The Bezos allegations have been met with shock and some scepticism. Information security experts have raised concerns and questions about the initial report into the alleged hack, which was conducted by former FBI experts at FTI Consulting.
Advertisement

The White House has said it was aware of the issue and took it seriously, but has not offered any substantive answers to questions about whether Donald Trump, the US president, or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner were compromised.

Media reports, including by CNN and the New York Times, have said that Kushner used Whatsapp, the popular messaging service, to message directly with MBS.

The White House declined to comment. A lawyer for Kushner did respond to multiple requests for comment. The Saudi government has tweeted that the allegations of a Bezos hack by Saudi Arabia were “absurd”.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
saudi arabia trump bin salman bezos hacking
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری دی بیاسی کوبی برایانت طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
برای سود بیشتر، سال آینده کجا سرمایه گذاری کنیم؟
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟  (۹۵ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040Pu
tabnak.ir/0040Pu