UN envoy for Afghanistan arrives in Tehran

UN envoy for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto arrived in Tehran on Monday morning for a two-day visit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Iranian and international officials.

Prior to his trip to Iran, Yamamoto spoke with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul about the Afghanistan peace process, UNAMA wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized the significance of an Afghan-led peace process for the collective security of the whole region.