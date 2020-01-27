Ceasefire ends in Libya, as clashes resume

Khalifa Haftar's forces, positioned in Al-Wishka between Sirte and Misrata, have carried out an attack on Abu Grein town in a violation of the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Khalifa Haftar's forces, positioned in Al-Wishka between Sirte and Misrata, have carried out an attack on Abu Grein town in a violation of the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Libyan Army forces pulled out temporarily from Abu Grein under the heavy shelling by Haftar's forces. Later they repelled the attackers and retook Abu Grein pushing Haftar's forces away.

At least 20 fighters from Haftar's forces were killed and scores were injured - including foreign mercenaries - who all were sent to Sirte Ibn Sina Hospital, while the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) suffered ten deaths and ten injuries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the Turkish state continues to send paramilitary forces and heavy weapons to Tripoli, while suggesting that there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict.

Oil production dropped

On the other hand, oil production has dropped by 75 percent in Libya since 18 January, due to the blocking of basic oil terminals.

The National Oil Company (NOC) issued a statement regarding the consequences of blocking oil facilities. According to the company, oil production, which was 1.2 million barrels a day, has decreased to 230 thousand barrels.