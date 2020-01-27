نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

Trump denies Bolton book allegations that Ukraine aid was tied to Bidens

President Trump strongly denied early Monday allegations his former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly made in an upcoming book that the hold-up of aid to Ukraine was tied to demands for investigations into his political opponent Joe Biden.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۳۷ 27 January 2020

What he's saying: "I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book," Trump said.

"With that being said, the transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations (Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations - and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration."

