Three rockets strike US embassy in protest-hit Iraqi capital Baghdad

Three rockets slammed into the US embassy in Iraq's capital on Sunday in the first direct hit reported after months of close calls, as thousands kept up anti-government sit-ins across the country.

The attack marked a dangerous escalation in the spree of rocket attacks in recent months that have targeted the embassy or Iraqi military bases where American troops are deployed. At least one person was wounded, a senior Iraqi official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The US embassy did not respond to requests for comment and it was not immediately clear whether the injured person was an American national or an Iraqi staff member working at the mission. Later, the US called on Iraq to protect American diplomatic facilities. "We call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"Since September there have been over 14 attacks by Iran and Iranian-supported militias on US personnel in Iraq," the State Department spokesperson said.

None of the attacks has been claimed but Washington has repeatedly blamed Iran-backed military factions in Iraq.