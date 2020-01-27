نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 700

Palestinians threaten to quit Oslo Accords over Trump peace plan

Palestinian leaders threatened Sunday to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, if U.S. President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۸۰۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۳ 27 January 2020

Palestinian leaders threatened Sunday to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, if U.S. President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan.

Trump was scheduled to unveil the plan ahead of his meeting in Washington this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party.

Though Netanyahu said he hopes to make history in Washington this week, the Palestinian leadership was not invited to the talks.

The Palestinians have not been consulted on the deal, and they have pre-emptively rejected the Trump proposal.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said the Palestine Liberation Organization reserved the right to withdraw from the interim agreement of the Oslo pact if Trump unveils his plan. He said the Trump peace plan will turn Israel's "temporary occupation (of Palestinian territory) into a permanent occupation."

The Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement, signed in Washington in 1995, set out the scope of Palestinian autonomy in the West Bank and Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya warned Sunday that Trump's plan would lead to renewed Palestinian resistance. He called for talks in Cairo with other Palestinian factions, including Fatah – led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas – in order to form a common response to Trump's plan.

Trump's 'deal of the century'

Trump's peace initiative, which he has dubbed the "deal of century," has been in the works since 2017, and its economic component was unveiled in June by his son-in-law and special adviser Jared Kushner. It called for 50 billion dollars in international investment in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries over 10 years.

Though the political component has been closely guarded, the plan is likely to tilt in Israel's favor.

Since Trump took office in 2017, he is widely regarded as a fierce defender of Israel's interests, seen by his moves of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, announcing that Israeli settlement in the occupied territories is in no violation of international law, and cutting American aid to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The peace plan is reportedly not going to contain the phrase "two-state solution," which has been the basis for previous peace plans from other administrations.

An eye on the Israeli election?

There is speculation that Trump had chosen to reveal his plan in support of Netanyahu's election bid. A vote is scheduled for March 2 in Israel after two previous election rounds failed to secure a required parliamentary majority.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz are scheduled to meet with Trump separately on Monday in the White House. On Tuesday, Netanyahu will meet Trump again for a high-profile meeting.

Netanyahu was charged late last year for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. The Israeli Parliament is due to hold a hearing to discuss Netanyahu's request for immunity from criminal corruption charges this week.

The meeting with Trump is likely to shift press coverage from the corruption charges to the "deal of the century," giving one last electoral lift to Netanyahu, analysts say.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
palestinian trump peace plan oslo accord
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری دی بیاسی عباس تبریزیان طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
معذرت می‌خواهیم آقای کواچ

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟  (۹۵ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040O5
tabnak.ir/0040O5