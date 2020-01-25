Bolivia's De-Facto President Jeanine Añez to Run for Office

This would run counter to her previous promise not to run as a candidate for the presidency.

This would run counter to her previous promise not to run as a candidate for the presidency.

Bolivia’s de-facto President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that she will be a candidate in upcoming elections breaking her own word on the matter.

The former Senator announced her candidacy at an event in La Paz, despite previously having said she would not run.

Añez has been severely criticized for the excessive use of military force and hurting indigenous rights, racism and overall violence towards supporters of former President Evo Morales.

Running against her and several other far-right figures are the former economy minister Luis Arce Catacora as the candidate for the Movement to Socialism (MAS) party alongside former foreign minister David Choquehuanca.