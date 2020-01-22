Turkey opposes US sanctions against Iran: Cavusoglu

Ankara opposes the US sanctions against Iran, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday in Davos.

Speaking at a panel on the geopolitical outlook of the Middle East and North Africa, the official also stated Turkey did not want Iraq to be a confrontation zone between Iran and the United States.

Previously, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his keynote speech at the 11th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara in August 2019 that imposing sanctions against Iran will harm the entire region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif canceled his visit to the Swiss city of Davos for the World Economic Forum annual meeting.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which marks its 50th anniversary this year in the Swiss mountain town of Davos. The cancelation of Zarif’s trip comes as a Swiss-facilitated humanitarian trade channel for Iran was said to be the subject of talks during the forum, according to Swiss public television SRF.

It kicked off on Tuesday 21 January and will end on 24 January.