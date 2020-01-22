GE granted licence to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran

پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

General Electric Co (GE.N) has received a licence from the U.S. Treasury Department to help in the investigation of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down by Iranian forces, a GE spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
22 January 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this month that the department would grant sanction waivers to allow Americans or anyone else to participate in the investigation of the Jan. 8 crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 near Tehran that killed all 176 people onboard.

GE co-owns with France’s Safran SA (SAF.PA) the French-U.S. firm CFM that made the plane’s engines.

