پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

بازدید 194

Saudi Prince hacked Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone 5 months before Khashoggi murder

he mobile phone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked in 2018 after he received an encrypted message from the WhatsApp account of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Five months later, Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, with Prince Salman being a prime accused in the case, revealed an explosive report by The Guardian.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۶۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۰ 22 January 2020

he mobile phone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked in 2018 after he received an encrypted message from the WhatsApp account of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Five months later, Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, with Prince Salman being a prime accused in the case, revealed an explosive report by The Guardian.

According to Guardian, forensic analysis of the hacking has revealed that the message sent from a number used by Salman was a malicious file, which when opened, immediately extracted large amounts of data from Bezos's phone.

Jeff Bezos and Mohd bin Salman were engaged in friendly exchanges for some time when the Amazon founder received this encrypted file from the Saudi Prince on May 1.

This was months prior to the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018. Khashoggi was ambushed at the Saudi consulate, murdered and dismembered by a group of men directly linked to the Saudi Prince.

Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out.

Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) January 22, 2020

The Saudi government, after extensive measures to cover-up the murder, later admitted that it was planned conspiracy against Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has denied the claims that it had targeted Jeff Bezos's phone. The Saudi embassy in the US has said, "Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out."

The hacking of Jeff Bezos's phone also exposed his private messages in an extramarital relationship which eventually led to a massive security crisis. Jeff Bezos later divorced his wife MacKenzie after a marriage of 25 years.

The Guardian has also quoted Saudi experts saying Bezos may have been targeted because he owns Washington Post that has often been critical of the kingdom, especially the slain columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to a Bloomberg report, the United Nations will be releasing an investigation report on the hacking of Jeff Bezos's phone and also confirm whether the Crown Prince was involved in this.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
jeff bezos phone bin salman hack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه اجلاس داووس سردار حجازی زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا حمید ابوطالبی
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
واکنش های جهانی به اظهارات ظریف پیرامون خروج ایران از ان پی تی/ واکنش منفی روس‌ها
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکاست /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
حمله مجری جنجالی سیما به وزارت امور خارجه
دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد
هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفتگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران
نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!
هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00405J
tabnak.ir/00405J