پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

بازدید 324

Prince Harry arrives in Canada to join Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada where he and his wife, Meghan, plan to start their new life outside of the royal family.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۴۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۳ 21 January 2020

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada where he and his wife, Meghan, plan to start their new life outside of the royal family.

Photographs showed the Duke of Sussex stepping off a WestJet plane at Vancouver international airport, flanked by security guards, and getting straight into a waiting car on the tarmac.

Harry will be reunited with his wife and their eight-month-old son, Archie, for the first time since the announcement that the couple would give up their royal titles, repay the £2.4m it cost the public to refurbish their Windsor home and stop receiving money from the state-funded sovereign grant.

Speaking at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale on Sunday, Prince Harry said he had not taken the decision to give up his official royal duties lightly, but there was “no other option”.
“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” he said. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations without public funding. Unfortunately that wasn’t possible.”

The prince met Boris Johnson and world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday in what was likely to have been one of his few remaining engagements as an official royal, before boarding a plane to Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously complained about their treatment by the British press. In his speech on Sunday Prince Harry said the media was “a powerful force”, while the Queen in her statement the previous day acknowledged the “intense scrutiny” the couple has been subjected to.
Meghan began legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday in October after the paper published a letter she had sent to her estranged father. At the time, Prince Harry issued a statement denouncing the media’s “bullying” of his wife, which he likened to the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Sun’s front page on Tuesday featured a paparazzi picture of Meghan with her son walking her dogs on a woodland trail on Vancouver Island, accompanied by the headline: “The joy of Sussex.”

The Times quoted Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms and the man who, alongside the Queen, approved Meghan’s coat of arms as Duchess of Sussex, saying that the couple should not be allowed to use the name Sussex Royal after stepping down from official duties.

“I don’t think it’s satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you’re not,” he said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
royal family prince harry canada
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه مهدی بازرگان سردار حجازی زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
واکنش های جهانی به اظهارات ظریف پیرامون خروج ایران از ان پی تی/ واکنش منفی روس‌ها
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکاست /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

ماجرای آشنایی سردار سلیمانی و سیدحسن نصرالله / انتقاد اصلاح طلبان از شورای نگهبان / ماموریت جدید برای عارف / آغاز محاکمه نمایندگان متخلف در قوه قضاییه  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00401w
tabnak.ir/00401w