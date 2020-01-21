Prince Harry arrives in Canada to join Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada where he and his wife, Meghan, plan to start their new life outside of the royal family.

Photographs showed the Duke of Sussex stepping off a WestJet plane at Vancouver international airport, flanked by security guards, and getting straight into a waiting car on the tarmac.

Harry will be reunited with his wife and their eight-month-old son, Archie, for the first time since the announcement that the couple would give up their royal titles, repay the £2.4m it cost the public to refurbish their Windsor home and stop receiving money from the state-funded sovereign grant.

Speaking at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale on Sunday, Prince Harry said he had not taken the decision to give up his official royal duties lightly, but there was “no other option”.

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” he said. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations without public funding. Unfortunately that wasn’t possible.”

The prince met Boris Johnson and world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday in what was likely to have been one of his few remaining engagements as an official royal, before boarding a plane to Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously complained about their treatment by the British press. In his speech on Sunday Prince Harry said the media was “a powerful force”, while the Queen in her statement the previous day acknowledged the “intense scrutiny” the couple has been subjected to.

Meghan began legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday in October after the paper published a letter she had sent to her estranged father. At the time, Prince Harry issued a statement denouncing the media’s “bullying” of his wife, which he likened to the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Sun’s front page on Tuesday featured a paparazzi picture of Meghan with her son walking her dogs on a woodland trail on Vancouver Island, accompanied by the headline: “The joy of Sussex.”

The Times quoted Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms and the man who, alongside the Queen, approved Meghan’s coat of arms as Duchess of Sussex, saying that the couple should not be allowed to use the name Sussex Royal after stepping down from official duties.

“I don’t think it’s satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you’re not,” he said.