پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

Former Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Handed 13.5 Year Jail Sentence - Court

Meng was forced to abandon his position as Interpol's president in 2018 after being arrested on charges of corruption and the misuse of authority for personal gain during his time as Chinese vice minister of public security.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۴۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۵۹ 21 January 2020

Meng was forced to abandon his position as Interpol's president in 2018 after being arrested on charges of corruption and the misuse of authority for personal gain during his time as Chinese vice minister of public security.

Interpol's former president Meng Hongwei has been sentenced to 13.5 years in prison, a local court in Tianjin, China ruled on Tuesday. The court also fined the former executive nearly 2 mln yuan ($289,850).

According to China's central television network, which broadcast the verdict, the defendant does not intend to appeal the case.

In June 2019, Meng pleaded guilty to taking bribes, the total value of which is estimated to have been nearly $2 mln.

In October 2018, media reported that Meng had gone missing after travelling to China from France, where the headquarters of Interpol are located. The French authorities launched an investigation into his disappearance after Meng's wife reported she had not been able to contact him since 29 September of the same year.

The Chinese authorities later announced that Meng is accused of violating the law and was under investigation. He later submitted his resignation to the Interpol.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
interpol court meng corruption
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه مهدی بازرگان سردار حجازی زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکاست /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است
واکنش های جهانی به اظهارات ظریف پیرامون خروج ایران از ان پی تی/ واکنش منفی روس‌ها
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

ماجرای آشنایی سردار سلیمانی و سیدحسن نصرالله / انتقاد اصلاح طلبان از شورای نگهبان / ماموریت جدید برای عارف / آغاز محاکمه نمایندگان متخلف در قوه قضاییه  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00401U
tabnak.ir/00401U