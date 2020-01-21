پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین: ایران به تعهداتش عمل کرد

دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

بازدید 614

Pompeo Promises More Action to Boost Venezuela's Guaido

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Untied States will start doing more to support Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaido.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۳۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۳ 21 January 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Untied States will start doing more to support Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaido.

Pompeo and Guaido met with reporters Monday on the sidelines of a regional counterterrorism meeting in Bogota, Colombia.

Guaido, head of the National Assembly, declared himself Venezuelan president one year ago, after ruling that President Nicolas Maduro's re-election was illegitimate.

The Trump administration and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's true president.

"I want you to know that your president is a great leader who wants to take your country in the right direction — the direction of freedom, democracy, to restore economic prosperity," Pompeo said in remarks directed at the Venezuelan people. He said the U.S. will do everything to ensure they get that opportunity.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National…

Guaido's initial momentum and popular uprising against Maduro has appeared to wane over the past year. But Guaido told reporters the fight for democracy "finds alternatives, different pathways, and reinforced mechanisms."

He said getting rid of Maduro is a "long-term strategy."

"The dictators won't want to give up the power they've taken. ... We're much more like Syria than like Cuba ... in terms of migration, access to services, the inflation. There's no vaccines for our children. They are dying because of lack of food," Guaido said through an interpreter.

Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party Vice President Diosdado Cabello dismissed Guaido on Monday as ineffective.

"It is totally irrelevant for us that a lackey has gone to meet his masters in Colombia. He hasn't achieved anything he promised," Cabello said at a press conference.

U.S. 'actions' unclear

Pompeo did not specify what "further actions" the U.S. would take to back Guaido. It has already imposed sanctions on a number of senior Venezuelan politicians and on the Venezuelan oil sector. U.S. military action against Venezuela has never been taken off the table.

The U.S. accuses the Maduro regime of having links to Colombian rebel groups and the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terrorists.

Pompeo would not say if the U.S. is planning to designate Venezuela a state sponsor of terrorism, telling reporters it is "constantly evaluating" who belongs on the list.

Guaido heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. He leaves Venezuela at great personal risk because the Venezuelan Supreme Court has barred him from leaving the country, and he may not be allowed to return home.

Millions of Venezuelans have fled the country in the past two years after failed socialist policies, corruption, and the drop in world energy policies wrecked the oil-rich country's economy. Gasoline, medicine, and many basic foods are in short supply or priced out of reach because of hyperinflation.

Maduro has said he is ready to hold direct talks with the United States.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
venezuela pompeo guaido
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه مهدی بازرگان مایکل دندریا زینب ابوطالبی سم آفلاتوکسین سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما سردار حجازی
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
حمله پهپادی به پایگاه حمیمیم روسیه در سوریه / روایت رسانه کویتی از حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه الاسد/ دوام ناآرامی‌ها در بیروت/ گفت‌وگوی جانسون و ماکرون درباره ایران
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
غافلگیری خودروهای تک سرنشین در اصفهان
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 30 دی 98/ نرخ 15 واحد پولی کاهش یافت/ بازگشت دلار به کانال 12 هزار تومان
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
حمله نظامی به این کشورها تقریباً غیرممکن است
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
حسن کامران: مسئول سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی آمریکا است /سخنگوی کمیسیون امنیت ملی: پرونده حضور سفیر انگلیس در تجمع مقابل دانشگاه امیرکبیر باز است

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

ماجرای آشنایی سردار سلیمانی و سیدحسن نصرالله / انتقاد اصلاح طلبان از شورای نگهبان / ماموریت جدید برای عارف / آغاز محاکمه نمایندگان متخلف در قوه قضاییه  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00400a
tabnak.ir/00400a