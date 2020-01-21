پرویز فتاح: مانع نشوند پلاسکو را می‌سازیم

Iran clubs to boycott Asian football over hosting row

Four of Iran’s top football clubs Monday threatened to boycott the Asian Champions League unless a reported ban on the country hosting international matches is lifted.
Four of Iran’s top football clubs Monday threatened to boycott the Asian Champions League unless a reported ban on the country hosting international matches is lifted.

Iran’s government has accused the Asian Football Confederation of bias over the measure. The AFC has yet to confirm whether or not a ban is in place. The row comes after a spate of security incidents in Iran, including the downing of a passenger jet shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main international airport on January 8.

Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro are among the Iranian teams in the AFC Champions League. In a joint statement, the four clubs said they would “only play if the confederation officially announces they can host their competitors inside the Islamic republic”.

