Akademia Music Awards honors Iranian traditional vocalist Alireza Ghorbani

Iranian traditional vocalist Alireza Ghorbani has won an award for the track ‘El Sueno’ at the 2019 Akademia Music Awards.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۰۶ 20 January 2020

‘El Sueno’ from the musician’s ‘Sounds and Bridges’ album has been picked a winner by the 2019 Akademia Music Awards. The track, composed by Ehsan Matouri, was picked out of 1500 other competing submissions in the same genre. It was recognized as the best world musical piece in all categories, including composition, arrangement, and vocals.

Alireza Ghorbani, born in 1972 in Tehran, is a household and world-renowned name for his expertise as a traditional vocalist. He has released 19 albums in Iran and Europe so far, and taken part in many important music festivals all over the world together with many musicians. He has also been the vocalist of Iran's National Orchestra since 1999.

The Akademia Music Awards is dedicated to recognizing top musical talents from all across the globe, according to its website. Each month, the executive team reviews hundreds of music submissions in each genre to identify and select the top artists. Winners will participate in the upcoming 2020 Gala Event broadcast from Los Angeles, California and have the opportunity to enroll in the groundbreaking Artist Acclerator Program.

