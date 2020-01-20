دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

گزارش رسانه انگلیسی از تلاش ایران برای ساخت سلاح هسته‌ای و چند نکته!

کنایه احمد توکلی به روحانی

بازدید 418

Prince Harry expresses 'great sadness' following news he and Meghan are no longer working members of royal family

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, expressed "great sadness" Sunday evening in his first public statement since Buckingham Palace announced he and his wife, Meghan, would give up their royal titles and would not represent the Queen as working members of the royal family.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۱۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۱ 20 January 2020

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, expressed "great sadness" Sunday evening in his first public statement since Buckingham Palace announced he and his wife, Meghan, would give up their royal titles and would not represent the Queen as working members of the royal family.
"The UK is my home and a place that I love," Harry said in a speech at a charity event in London. "That will never change."
"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," he said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."
"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding," he said. "Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."
Earlier in this month, the couple announced they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, split their time between the United Kingdom and North America and work toward becoming financially independent.
The Queen released a statement Saturday revealing that conversations with the pair had been going on for months.
"I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," read the statement.
"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."
The couple and baby Archie will always be "much loved members" of her family, the Queen added.
The Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles (HRH) as "they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
The couple will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, and will no longer formally represent the Queen, said the statement.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," it said.
Questions have been raised over who will pay for Harry and Meghan's security arrangements, but the palace said it would not comment on the matter.
"There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security," said the statement.
Under the agreement announced Saturday, Harry and Meghan will also pay back 2.4 million pounds (about $3 million) of British taxpayers' money used to renovate their home, Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate.
Harry made his remarks at a dinner for Sentebale, the charity he started in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help AIDS orphans.
"I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am," Harry said Sunday of his family's future. "But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."
"I was born into this life," he said, "and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen."
"When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing," he said, referring to Princess Diana, who died in August 1997 after a car she was in crashed while being pursued by members of the paparazzi.
"You've looked out for me for so long," Harry said, "but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us."
"I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months."
The British people will want the best for Harry and Meghan, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday in Berlin.

"The whole country will want to join in wishing them the very best," said Johnson, who attended a Libya peace conference in the German capital.
He added that he was certain "the Royal Family, which has been around a very long time, would find a way forward."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain royal family prince harry
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر مایکل دندریا زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
عکس جنجالی رییسIOC؛ ورزشکارایرانی واسراییلی باهم!
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
پاسخ قدرتمندانه موشکی ایران، ضربه به هیبت ابرقدرتی آمریکا بود / مردم بزرگترین بدرقه جهان در مراسم تشییع شهید سلیمانی را رقم زدند/ همان اندازه که ما از حادثه هواپیما غصه خوردیم، دشمن خوشحال شد/ اِبایی از مذاکره نداریم، اما نه با آمریکا/ ایران راهی جز قوی‌ شدن ندارد
قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

نظر مردم آمریکا در مورد ترور شهید سلیمانی / رسایی: به جداشده‌های صدا و سیما آنتن ندهید! / تقدیر مطهری از مسئولیت‌پذیری سپاه / سیل تاکنون چقدر به استان‌ها آسیب زده است؟  (۱۵۱ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zwz
tabnak.ir/003zwz