Five dead after boiling water floods Russian hotel room

Five people were killed after a heating pipe exploded and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, emergency officials have said.

Five people were killed after a heating pipe exploded and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, emergency officials have said.

Three other people with serious burns were rushed to hospital from the Mini Hotel Caramel, which is located in the basement of a residential building. One victim is said to be in a grave condition.

It’s been reported the rooms did not have windows and that there was only one exit, with the incident taking place at 4am.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, with forensic investigators on hand to interview victims, carry out examinations and secure evidence at the site.

Maxim Reshetnikov, the Governor of Perm, and city mayor Dmitry Samoylov have also visited the scene.

According to lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko, the Russian parliament could consider a ban on opening hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings.

Igor Goncharov, acting regional security minister, said: “It is known that the cellar was flooded.

“Water was highly pressurised. All emergency services quickly arrived to the scene.

“The water is being pumped out now. Five bodies have already been found, three more people were injured, all of them are the guests of the hostel.”

According to the hotel’s listing on Booking.com, a double room for two people costs 1170 roubles (£15) per night.