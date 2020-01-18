عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش

رهبرانقلاب نمازجمعه این هفته تهران را اقامه می‌کنند

واکنش کدخدایی به انتقاد روحانی از ردصلاحیت‌ها

بازدید 706

11 US troops injured in Iran attack

At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said Friday, although the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.
کد خبر: ۹۵۲۴۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 18 January 2020

At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said Friday, although the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.

"While no US service members were killed in the Jan 8 Iranian attack on al-Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," US Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement. At the time of the attack, most of the 1,500 US soldiers at the base had been tucked away in bunkers, after advance warning from superiors.

The strike caused significant material damage but no casualties, according to previous reports from the US military. US President Donald Trump also said on the morning following the volley that "no American were harmed in last night´s attack."

However, Urban said, "In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from al-Asad Air Base."

"At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan," he said, referring to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

In addition to the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, Iran´s missiles also targeted a base in Arbil, housing both American and other foreign troops deployed in a US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State jihadist group. "When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening," Urban said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran attack usa al-asad injuries
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر محمدرضا پهلوی تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
سردار حاجی‌زاده در منزل دختر جانباخته سقوط هواپیما
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
فرود اشتباهی دو هواپیمای سوری در اسرائیل ١٩٦٨
امن ترین استان برای سرمایه گذاری کدام استان است؟
حمله اسرائیل به پایگاه «تی فور» سوریه / فراخوان مقتدا صدر برای تظاهرات میلیونی علیه حضور آمریکا در عراق/ دیدار بی سابقه فرستادگان اسد و اردوغان/ حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامی «تاجی» در شمال بغداد
خداحافظی محسن تنابنده و احمد مهران فر از تلویزیون
رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 25 دی 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران شد
متن اعتراض «علی مطهری» به شورای نگهبان
واکنش داماد روحانی به سخنان سخنگوی شورای نگهبان
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
عاقبت انداختن فشفشه داخل چاه فاضلاب
عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش
عکس کمیاب زورخانه‌ای شهید قاسم سلیمانی درجوانی
پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۹۳ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟  (۱۶۰ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۵۸ نظر)

سلسله مراتب فرماندهی پدافند و مسئولان دروغگو علنی محاکمه شوند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zmp
tabnak.ir/003zmp