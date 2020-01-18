عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش

رهبرانقلاب نمازجمعه این هفته تهران را اقامه می‌کنند

واکنش کدخدایی به انتقاد روحانی از ردصلاحیت‌ها

بازدید 750

Unverified info of six F-35 jets on Iran's borders at time of plane crash: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday (local time) said that there is unverified information that at least six American F-35 jets were "in the Iranian border area" when Iran accidentally downed a Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran airport last week.
کد خبر: ۹۵۲۴۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۳ 18 January 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday (local time) said that there is unverified information that at least six American F-35 jets were "in the Iranian border area" when Iran accidentally downed a Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran airport last week.

"This information is yet to be verified. But I would like to underline the edginess that always accompanies such situations," Lavrov was quoted by Press TV as saying.

He said it was important to understand the context of the incident amid the tensions in the Middle East after Iran retaliated against the US strike which killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

"There is information that the Iranians were expecting another attack from the United States after the strike but did not know what form it might take," Lavrov said.

At the same time, Lavrov also said that he was not trying to excuse anyone for the incident.

"An increase in tensions between Iran and the US will not help settle any single crisis in the region, if only because the tensions will be increasing," he said.

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport. The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops in retaliation for the drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
lavrov iran ukraine plane f-35
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر محمدرضا پهلوی تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
سردار حاجی‌زاده در منزل دختر جانباخته سقوط هواپیما
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
فرود اشتباهی دو هواپیمای سوری در اسرائیل ١٩٦٨
امن ترین استان برای سرمایه گذاری کدام استان است؟
حمله اسرائیل به پایگاه «تی فور» سوریه / فراخوان مقتدا صدر برای تظاهرات میلیونی علیه حضور آمریکا در عراق/ دیدار بی سابقه فرستادگان اسد و اردوغان/ حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامی «تاجی» در شمال بغداد
خداحافظی محسن تنابنده و احمد مهران فر از تلویزیون
رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 25 دی 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران شد
متن اعتراض «علی مطهری» به شورای نگهبان
واکنش داماد روحانی به سخنان سخنگوی شورای نگهبان
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
عاقبت انداختن فشفشه داخل چاه فاضلاب
عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش
عکس کمیاب زورخانه‌ای شهید قاسم سلیمانی درجوانی
پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۹۳ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟  (۱۶۰ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۵۸ نظر)

سلسله مراتب فرماندهی پدافند و مسئولان دروغگو علنی محاکمه شوند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zmm
tabnak.ir/003zmm