عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش

رهبرانقلاب نمازجمعه این هفته تهران را اقامه می‌کنند

واکنش کدخدایی به انتقاد روحانی از ردصلاحیت‌ها

بازدید 816

Emmanuel Macron rushed out of Paris theatre after protesters try to confront him

French President Emmanuel Macron has been rushed out of a theatre in Paris after protesters tried to confront him.
کد خبر: ۹۵۲۴۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۷ 18 January 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron has been rushed out of a theatre in Paris after protesters tried to confront him.

Dozens of demonstrators had gathered outside the Les Bouffes du Nord theatre on Friday evening where Mr Macron was watching a play, reportedly with his wife Brigitte.

Police tried to hold back the protesters but some managed to enter the building, amid chants of "Macron, resign!" and "We are here, even if Macron does not want us we are here".

A black car reported to be carrying the French president then sped away under a hail of boos.

According to reports, he later returned to the theatre to watch the play - a modernist drama called The Fly.

The incident came on the 44th day of strikes aimed at overturning the French government's plans to overhaul the country's pension system.

On Friday, protesters blocked the entrance to the Louvre museum and forced the famous Paris landmark to close.

Some museum employees were among the demonstrators who chanted: "Mona Lisa in on strike, Leonardo is on strike."

It is the first time since railway strikes and protests against the pension overhaul began on 5 December that the Louvre and its Leonardo da Vinci exhibit were fully shut down.

Several dozen people also invaded the headquarters of the CFDT union, which favours a point-system that Mr Macron wants to put in place to determine retirement benefits.

The protesters were seen on video singing and mocking the union's leader.

Mr Macron condemned the action as violent, unacceptable and "shameful for our democracy."

Meanwhile, dozens of lawyers opposing the president's proposed pension reforms put on a dance show in Versailles wearing their black robes.

Unions have called for a seventh round of street marches next Friday, when the contested pension plan is to be presented to France's cabinet.

The weeks of strikes and protests have disrupted public transport, schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel tower.

Major French retailers Fnac Darty and Casino said that business in France has been badly affected by the strikes.

Fnac Darty said the strikes had cost it around €70m (£60m) in lost revenue.

Meanwhile, Casino estimates that the strikes in December cost it about €80m (£68m) in lost revenue.

The French prime minister's office said earlier this week that the SNCF train authority and the RATP, which runs public transport, had lost more than a €1bn (£852m) since the start of the strike.

While the number of striking workers has diminished since the movement, the country's trains and the Paris subway were still disrupted on Friday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
france macron protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر محمدرضا پهلوی تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
سردار حاجی‌زاده در منزل دختر جانباخته سقوط هواپیما
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
فرود اشتباهی دو هواپیمای سوری در اسرائیل ١٩٦٨
امن ترین استان برای سرمایه گذاری کدام استان است؟
حمله اسرائیل به پایگاه «تی فور» سوریه / فراخوان مقتدا صدر برای تظاهرات میلیونی علیه حضور آمریکا در عراق/ دیدار بی سابقه فرستادگان اسد و اردوغان/ حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامی «تاجی» در شمال بغداد
خداحافظی محسن تنابنده و احمد مهران فر از تلویزیون
رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 25 دی 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران شد
متن اعتراض «علی مطهری» به شورای نگهبان
واکنش داماد روحانی به سخنان سخنگوی شورای نگهبان
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
عاقبت انداختن فشفشه داخل چاه فاضلاب
عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش
عکس کمیاب زورخانه‌ای شهید قاسم سلیمانی درجوانی
پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۹۳ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟  (۱۶۰ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۵۸ نظر)

سلسله مراتب فرماندهی پدافند و مسئولان دروغگو علنی محاکمه شوند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zmk
tabnak.ir/003zmk