سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 492

Venezuela's Maduro says EU, UN observers allowed to monitor elections

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says he welcomes international observers to monitor the country’s elections due to be held later this year.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۹۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۰۱ 15 January 2020

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says he welcomes international observers to monitor the country’s elections due to be held later this year.

Maduro said the "European Union, the secretary general of the United Nations" and "all the international organizations" are welcome to observe the legislative elections.

"Open doors for international accompaniment, Welcome! Welcome!," Maduro told the ruling Constituent Assembly.

The president, however, said head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro would never be allowed for the elections.

The OAS has recognized opposition figure Juan Guaido as “interim president” after he declared himself such early last year.

News / Venezuela
Venezuela's Maduro says EU, UN observers allowed to monitor elections
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 9:22 AM [ Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 9:28 AM ]
US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) delivers a speech at the Constituent Assembly in the capital Caracas, on January 14, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says he welcomes international observers to monitor the country’s elections due to be held later this year.

Maduro said the "European Union, the secretary general of the United Nations" and "all the international organizations" are welcome to observe the legislative elections.

"Open doors for international accompaniment, Welcome! Welcome!," Maduro told the ruling Constituent Assembly.

The president, however, said head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro would never be allowed for the elections.

The OAS has recognized opposition figure Juan Guaido as “interim president” after he declared himself such early last year.
Venezuela's Guaido sworn in as parliament speaker after stand-off
Venezuela's Guaido sworn in as parliament speaker after stand-off
Venezuela

He pushed the country into political turmoil by rejecting the outcome of the May 2018 presidential election which Maduro won and calling for a new presidential election to be held.

Last week, Guido and his allied lawmakers held their own election for chief of Congress after the national assembly elected his rival, Luis Parra, as the speaker of the parliament.

Maduro endorsed his election, saying, "the national assembly has made a decision,” and "kicked out” US-backed Guaido from parliament.

Hours after Parra was sworn in, Guaido claimed that he had been re-elected as the speaker in that vote.

He later attempted to force his way into the chamber by jumping on top of a fence, but was blocked by members of the National Guard.

In an interview with CNN, he called on international community to “take action.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
venezuela maduro un eu
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر هیثم بن طارق رخشان بنی اعتماد تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی محمد صادق کوشکی
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
دارنده چک تا چه تاریخى می‌تواند علیه صادر کننده چک طرح دعوى کند؟
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق
دیدار محرمانه امیر قطر با مقامات ایرانی در تهران و چند نکته!
علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس
جزئیات جدید چگونگی ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش یک مدیر سیما به خداحافظی قلقلی از صداوسیما
اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zeF
tabnak.ir/003zeF