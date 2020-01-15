سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 588

The 5 most noteworthy moments from Tuesday's Democratic debate in Iowa

On Tuesday night, six of the top Democratic presidential candidates gathered in Des Moines for the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۸۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۷ 15 January 2020

On Tuesday night, six of the top Democratic presidential candidates gathered in Des Moines for the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and businessman Tom Steyer all qualified for the debate, making it the smallest debate stage yet and the first without any candidates of color.

CNN and the Des Moines Register co-hosted the debate, which was held at Drake University and moderated by CNN "Situation Room" anchor Wolf Blitzer, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, and Des Moines Register chief political correspondent Brianne Pfannenstiel.

With the caucuses just three weeks away, candidates make their final pitches to Iowa caucusgoers and weighed in on the ongoing foreign policy crisis in Iran.

While the debate was relatively time and conflict-free, here are the five most noteworthy exchanges and moments:

Foreign policy loomed large two weeks after the US escalated tensions with Iran. All the Democratic candidates advocated for a stop to "endless wars," and said the US should reduce its military presence in the Middle East.

While most candidates were on the same page that the US should try to de-escalate tensions with Iran, Sanders and Biden sparred over their respective records on voting for wars.

Elizabeth Warren had the line of the night shutting down the notion that a woman couldn't be elected president, a position she said Sanders expressed to her in a December 2018 meeting.

Warren said: "The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they've been in are the women. Amy [Klobuchar] and me."

Sanders has publicly denied telling Warren that he believed a woman couldn't be elected president.

Offstage, Michael Bloomberg's social media team stole the show by posting funny, off-the-rails tweets that are uncharacteristic of Bloomberg's usually serious style.

Bloomberg, who is entirely self-funding his campaign, was not on the debate stage on Tuesday but he let his social media run loose.

At the end of the debate, Buttigieg, who is polling around 0-1% among black voters, claimed that "the black voters who know me best are supporting me."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa debate democrates iowa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی جنگ هیبریدی هیثم بن طارق رخشان بنی اعتماد تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
دارنده چک تا چه تاریخى می‌تواند علیه صادر کننده چک طرح دعوى کند؟
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق
دیدار محرمانه امیر قطر با مقامات ایرانی در تهران و چند نکته!
علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس
جزئیات جدید چگونگی ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش یک مدیر سیما به خداحافظی قلقلی از صداوسیما
اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zd8
tabnak.ir/003zd8