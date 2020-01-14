سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

Iran, China discuss expansion of anti-narcotics coop

In a meeting between Head of Iran's Drug Control Headquarters (DCH) Eskandar Momeni and Chinese State Councilor Zhao Kezhi in China, the two sides explored avenues of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against illicit drugs.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۲۷ 14 January 2020

Momeni arrived in China on Monday at the invitation of the Chinese Minister of Public Security.

Speaking to reporters, the Iranian general said he sought to promote cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various fields of the fight against narcotics.

“The two countries share views on the fight on narcotics, and such common views have prepared the ground for close cooperation,” Momeni said, adding that he would discuss various plans with the Chinese officials to share experiences in the war on illicit drugs.

“In this visit, we will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields of combatting drugs, such as countering, treatment, mitigating damages, and prevention at the level of regional and international diplomacy,” Momeni stated.

Zhao, also serving as the chief of the National Narcotics Control Commission, said that China and Iran have a long history of friendship. The bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership has developed steadily under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

He said that China is ready to work with the Iranian side to implement the consensus reach by leaders of the two countries, strengthen consultation and exchange in anti-narcotics and deepen practical cooperation in drug control to provide a better benefit to the two countries and their people.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

According to official data, it is estimated that 11% of GDP is spent directly and indirectly on the fight against drugs.

