به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

آغاز جلسه غیرعلنی مجلس با حضور فرمانده کل سپاه

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت موقت سفیرش در تهران

بازدید 950

Danish Daesh fighter convicted in Spain worked for Denmark intelligence

A Danish man who joined Daesh in Syria and who is consequently serving eight years imprisonment in Spain has revealed that he was working for Denmark’s intelligence services.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۴۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۰۶ 13 January 2020

A Danish man who joined Daesh in Syria and who is consequently serving eight years imprisonment in Spain has revealed that he was working for Denmark’s intelligence services.

The 30-year-old Danish national, Ahmed Samsam, travelled to Syria “several” times in order to join the terror group under the authorisation and direction of Denmark’s Police Intelligence Service and Defence Intelligence Service, as was reported in the Danish newspaper Berlingske yesterday.

According to several sources who informed the paper, it was confirmed that Samsam was indeed recruited by the Danish intelligence services in December 2012 before being sent to Syria in February 2013.
750 children of European fighters stuck in Syria

These assignments, in which he received up to 20,000 Kroner ($2,975) per month as well as military training, continued all the way up until late 2015, after which he was arrested by Spanish authorities on the Costa del Sol in 2017.

“I wanted to help prevent a terrorist attack in Denmark. I have a family that uses public transport, which is at high risk of being hit by terror,” he told the paper.

Samsam has said that Danish authorities were well aware of his travels and assignments to Syria, and that they had guaranteed that he would not be punished upon his return.

The subsequent arrest of Samsam has therefore reportedly angered some in Denmark due to the country not having immediately informed Spain of his case.

Turkey to EU nations: ‘Turkey is not hotel for foreign Daesh fighters’

Among those calling for Denmark to take action to return him is the member of parliament Karina Lorentzen Dehnhardt – part of the Socialist People’s Party – who urged for Samsam to be helped.

The case comes amid increasing debate over the transfer of imprisoned Daesh fighters back to their home countries which they left, with many reportedly being regretful of joining the group and wanting to return following the military defeat of the group over the past two years.

Both Turkey and US President Donald Trump have called on European nations to take back their fighters due to their responsibility towards their citizens, but they have long been concerned over the security risks of such a move, suspecting that there are former fighters who feign regret in order to carry out attacks within their home countries.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
denmark spain daesh intelligence
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
زوج جان‌باخته هواپیمای اوکراینی در کنار حاج قاسم
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۵۰۹ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zWS
tabnak.ir/003zWS