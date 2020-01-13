Australian government air-drops 1,000kg food to save animals amid bushfires

As the dreadful bushfires continue to rage across Eastern Australia, the government has stepped up to save the affected wildlife.

Since the bushfires started in September, a billion animals are estimated to have died, and the number is expected to rise further as the blaze has destroyed their habitat and food sources.

Hence, Australia is dropping food from helicopters to feed its dying wildlife.

In the past week, the government of the state of New South Wales (NSW) has air-dropped a 1,000 kilograms of food—mainly carrots and sweet potatoes—to ensure that the brush-tailed rock-wallabies who survived the fires are fed.

The mission is called 'Operation Rock Wallaby'.

Notably, NSW is the worst-affected in the Australian bushfires and has recorded the highest death toll among animals and humans alike.