Haj Qasem accompanied Lebanon in 33-Day War: Nasrallah

"During the 33-Day War with Israeli regime, Haj Qasem Soleimani came from Tehran to Syria and then to Beirut to accompany Lebanon and remained with us till August 14, 2006," Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said in a live speech on Monday.

Hailing the efforts, services, and braveness of the martyred Iranian IRGC commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani as well as his tight ties with elements of the Resistance axis, Nasrallah called him one of the main causes and reasons for releasing southern regions of Lebanon in 2000.

"After the 33-Day War he said he was leaving for Tehran and asked us about what we wanted from him," Nasrallah said.

"A group of people are homeless and in dire need for help, we said, when he arrived in Tehran he met our need and everyone found a home in Lebanon," he added.

He also underlined Iran's role in rebuilding Lebanon after 2006.