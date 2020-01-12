به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

آغاز جلسه غیرعلنی مجلس با حضور فرمانده کل سپاه

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت موقت سفیرش در تهران

بازدید 931

Irregular Migration to EU falls to Lowest Level Since 2013

Levels of irregular migration detected into the European Union via the Union’s external borders fell to their lowest since 2013, that’s according to preliminary data for 2019 published by Frontex, the European Border and Coastal Guard Agency.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۱۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۴۳ 12 January 2020

Levels of irregular migration detected into the European Union via the Union’s external borders fell to their lowest since 2013, that’s according to preliminary data for 2019 published by Frontex, the European Border and Coastal Guard Agency.

Figures show a 6% fall in irregular border crossings to just over 139,000. The figure is 92% below the record number set in 2015.

The drop in levels was due to a reduction in the number of people reaching European shores via the Central and Western Mediterranean routes.

According to a statement issued by Frontex, ‘The number of irregular migrants crossing the Central Mediterranean fell roughly 41% to around 14,000. Nationals of Tunisia and Sudan accounted for the largest share of detections on this route.’

Meanwhile, the number of irregular migrants detected in the Western Mediterranean dropped approximately 58% to around 24,000, with Moroccans and Algerians making up the largest percentage.

Despite the downturn in irregular migrants entering the EU via the Central and Western Mediterranean routes, numbers entering the EU via the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans continued to grow.

Irregular migration via the Eastern Mediterranean increased by approximately 46% on 2018 figures with 82,000 irregular migrants entering the EU by this route.

The Frontex statement says ‘Around 14,000 irregular crossings were detected at the EU’s borders on the Western Balkan route last year – more than double the 2018 figure.’

Information was also released relating to the nationalities and genders of the migrants.

The statement said, ‘Afghans were the main nationality of newly arrived irregular migrants in 2019, representing almost a quarter of all arrivals.’

Meanwhile, there appears to have been an increase in the number of female migrants with Frontex reporting that ‘The most recent available data also suggest a higher percentage of women among the newly arrived migrants in 2019. In the first ten months of last year, around 23% of migrants were women compared with 19% in 2018.’

Publication of the data was followed by two further tragedies involving the deaths of migrants off the Turkish coast. Turkey has received an influx of migrants, primarily from Syria, since the start of the current migrant crisis, many of them seeking to reach the EU via Greece.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported the death of 11 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea when their vessel sank off the Turkish coast on Saturday. Included amongst the dead are 8 children.

12 people were reported dead on Saturday morning in a separate incident also in the Aegean, after another boat sank near the Greek island of Paxos.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
europe migration border africa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
کدام چهره‌ها تائید و چه‌کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
اصابت چند راکت به منطقه سبز بغداد / رای مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا درباره کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ/واکنش بن‌سلمان به حمله موشکی تلافی‌جویانه ایران/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو درباره حمله موشکی به عین الاسد

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۵۰۹ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تائید و چه‌کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۰۷ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zRt
tabnak.ir/003zRt