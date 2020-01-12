به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

آغاز جلسه غیرعلنی مجلس با حضور فرمانده کل سپاه

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت موقت سفیرش در تهران

بازدید 400

Libya's renegade general declares ceasefire, ending nine-month attack on capital

Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar has declared a ceasefire, ending a nine-month campaign to seize the capital, Tripoli.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۱۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۰۸ 12 January 2020

Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar has declared a ceasefire, ending a nine-month campaign to seize the capital, Tripoli.
The conditional ceasefire in the western region of the country -- including Tripoli -- started at 12:01 a.m. local time Sunday, according to the general's spokesman, Ahmed al-Mismari.
That's provided that the rival side -- the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) -- abides by it, the statement added.
"The response will be harsh to any breach of this armistice," said al-Mismari.

The GNA said the ceasefire was violated just minutes after going into effect by militias in Salah al-Din and Wadi al-Rabi districts. Despite this, the GNA is still committed to the ceasefire but said if it occurs again the "response will be violent and harsh."
Since April, forces loyal to Haftar have been waging a campaign against the GNA to take Tripoli.
Eight years after the fall of strongman leader Moammar Gadhafi, the North African country is mired in violence and split into rival administrations. Haftar's, in eastern Libya, is often at odds with the Western-backed government based in Tripoli.
Also in the mix are multiple tribes competing for control of Libya's dwindling oil wealth, as well as militant groups, including ISIS, scattered across the vast country.
Sunday's truce follows calls last week from Russia and Turkey -- which back rival sides in Libya's civil war -- for a ceasefire in the conflict.
Hours after General Haftar's ceasefire statement, the GNA also agreed to the truce, laying out a series of conditions for both sides to follow.
It said each side needs to send a military committee to work on a needed arrangement toward a "ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations."
The GNA added it also has the right to defend itself in the event of "any attack or aggression that may occur from the other party."
The United Nations Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed it full readiness to support the Libyans and "use all its capabilities to assist them in in a peaceful and final solution in the Libyan crisis" in a statement posted on its official account Twitter on Saturday.
Russia and Turkey weigh in
While Russian mercenaries support Haftar, Turkey backs the Tripoli-based GNA.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Istanbul to discuss bilateral cooperation regarding the situation in Libya, Russian state-run news media RIA Novosti reported.
That meeting came after the Turkish Parliament passed a bill January 2 authorizing troops to be deployed to Libya, to help the GNA push back against Haftar's offensive.
Along with support from Russia, Haftar is also receiving assistance from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The GNA also has accused France of supporting the renegade general after French-purchased missiles were found in a base used by Haftar's forces. France admitted the missiles belonged to them but denied supplying the weapons to Haftar.
At least 1,000 people were killed in and around Tripoli between April and July, according to the World Health Organization, in the attempt by Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and other militias to take over the capital.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
libya khalifa haftar ceasefire tripoli
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
کدام چهره‌ها تائید و چه‌کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
اصابت چند راکت به منطقه سبز بغداد / رای مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا درباره کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ/واکنش بن‌سلمان به حمله موشکی تلافی‌جویانه ایران/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو درباره حمله موشکی به عین الاسد

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۵۰۹ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تائید و چه‌کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۷۳ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zRW
tabnak.ir/003zRW