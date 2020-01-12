British ambassador to Iran briefly detained for participating at Tehran protest

Iranian authorities briefly detained Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during last night protests.

Iranian authorities briefly detained Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested during last night protests.

Macaire was arrested for "inciting" protesters in Tehran angry at the military's accidental downing of a Ukranian passenger jet, killing 176 people, most of them Iranian citizens, according to the Daily Mail. He was released after around an hour, it added.

President Hassan Rouhani said a military probe into the tragedy had found "missiles fired due to human error" brought down the Boeing 737, calling it an "unforgivable mistake".