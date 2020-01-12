Iran Rejects New Sanctions Imposed by the US

The Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that the Washington measure represents "a flagrant violation" of the United Nations Security Council resolution on the Iranian nuclear agreement.

The Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, condemned Saturday the new U.S. sanctions against the Persian country, after the increase of tensions between the parties for the murder of the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

"Unfortunately, the Americans are taking unilateral, illegal and unsuccessful measures, and insist on repeating that," said Abbas Mousavi, referring to Washington’s actions against Iranian officials, who President Donald Trump’s administration involves in Iran’s attack on two U.S. military bases in Iraq.

Abbas Mousavi, stressed that U.S. policy is aggressive and pointed out that the recent sanctions hurt the economic rights of Iranians, which are covered by international conventions.

"The U.S. regime will eventually have to accept both the realities and its defeat," he stressed at a press conference in Tehran, Iraq.

For its part, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that the sanctions will damage key sectors of the Persian economy, and aim to "attack the heart of Iran's internal security apparatus."

On Wednesday morning, Iran attacked with missiles the U.S. air base Ain al-Assad, located in the western Iraqi province of Al-Anbar, and also a base in Erbil, capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, in retaliation for the U.S. attack, which ended the life of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) Quds Force, among other military.