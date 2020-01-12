به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

آغاز جلسه غیرعلنی مجلس با حضور فرمانده کل سپاه

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت موقت سفیرش در تهران

بازدید 1084

Michael Bloomberg says he'll spend big to defeat Trump

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg suggested Saturday he was open to spending $1 billion of his own money to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — even if he's not the party nominee.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۰۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۸ 12 January 2020

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg suggested Saturday he was open to spending $1 billion of his own money to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — even if he's not the party nominee.

Bloomberg conceded to The New York Times that he would even put his money behind Sens. Bernie Sanders of Elizabeth Warren if they win the Democratic nomination, despite their significant disagreements over policies.

The Times reported that Bloomberg has already spent more than $200 million on advertising, despite the fact that he's only been in the race for less than two months. He also said he's prepared to spend even more throughout 2020, no matter who the nominee is.

He told the newspaper his contributions will depend on how well the candidate fares, but did not appear keen on dropping a full $1 billion on the race.

"It depends whether the candidate needs help; if they're doing very well, they need less. If they're not, they'll need more," he said. "You know how much money a billion dollars is? It's a lot of money to me. It's a lot of money to anybody."

Bloomberg is worth an estimated $52 billion.

He also told The Times on Saturday he doesn't intend on running negative ads against Democratic nominees because he believes the most important priority is defeating Trump.

"I really don't agree with (Sanders and Warren)," he said, adding, "But I'd still support them, yes, because compared to Donald Trump that's easy."

Bloomberg so far has put together an unusual campaign strategy in comparison with the rest of the Democratic field. Since he jumped into the race so late, Bloomberg has opted to sit out the first four primary contests, instead focusing on Super Tuesday states.

Though it's unclear how well the strategy will pay off, it's clear that his ad spending has dramatically outpaced that of his fellow candidates, and his poll numbers appear to have rocketed upwards as a result.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bloomberg trump election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 کیمیا علیزاده هیثم بن طارق اوکراین حمله به پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد سلطان قابوس سردار حاجی زاده
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
اصابت چند راکت به منطقه سبز بغداد / رای مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا درباره کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ/واکنش بن‌سلمان به حمله موشکی تلافی‌جویانه ایران/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو درباره حمله موشکی به عین الاسد
زوج جان‌باخته هواپیمای اوکراینی در کنار حاج قاسم
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۲۴۳ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zPB
tabnak.ir/003zPB