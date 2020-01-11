آخرین وضعیت انتخاب سرمربی تیم ملی فوتبال

سناریوهای جدید آمریکا برای مواجهه با ایران

کجای تهران می‌توان با وام جدید مسکن خانه خرید؟

بازدید 1224

Taiwan president takes early lead in election closely watched by China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead on Saturday in vote counting for a presidential election that will be closely watched by Beijing, which claims the democratic island as its own, in the shadow of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۸۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۳۸ 11 January 2020

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead on Saturday in vote counting for a presidential election that will be closely watched by Beijing, which claims the democratic island as its own, in the shadow of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
One hour after polls closed at 4 p.m. (0800 GMT) Tsai led her main opponent Han Kuo-yu from the opposition Kuomintang party by more than 500,000 votes, according to an initial vote tally by three Taiwanese television stations.

Final results are expected by early Saturday evening. Tsai is due to hold a news conference at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT).

China and the Hong Kong unrest have become major elements in the election as Beijing has ramped up efforts to get Taiwan to accept its rule, both through military intimidation and an offer of the “one country, two systems” model.

“I saw what’s happening in Hong Kong and it’s horrible,” said first-time voter Stacey Lin, 20. “I just want to make sure I have the freedom to vote in the future.”

Speaking in Taipei, the capital, Lin said she had voted for President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party. “She is the best among all the candidates to protect our democracy,” Lin added.

Both Tsai and Han, whose party favours close ties with China, have rejected the “one country, two systems” model, which provides for a high degree of autonomy, much as Beijing uses in Hong Kong.

Tsai, voting in Taipei, spoke briefly to reporters after casting her ballot, saying she hoped everyone exercised their right to vote and the process would be smooth.

Tsai says only Taiwan’s people have the right to decide its future, and has denounced China for seeking to sway the election with misinformation and gestures such as sailing its newest aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait just before the vote.

China denies interfering.

Han says he will reset ties with China to boost Taiwan’s economy, but will not compromise on defending its democracy.

He did not speak to reporters after voting in the southern city of Kaohsiung, where he is mayor.

People queued in long but orderly lines at many polling stations to cast their votes, with good weather likely to boost turnout.

Sam Chan, 30, who immigrated to Taiwan from Hong Kong in 2014 over fears of China’s growing control of the Asian financial hub, said Tsai was the best to protect Taiwan.

“I immigrated to Taiwan to escape from the Communist Party, so I won’t vote for pro-China political parties.”

But Taiwan needs good relations with China, said 67-year-old Chu Yu-min, and so she had voted for the Kuomintang.

“Taiwan’s economy depends on that,” Chu added. “The economy has been bad for the past four years. This needs to change.”

Never popular in Taiwan, the idea of “one country, two systems” is even less so now, after months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The protesters have broad sympathy in Taiwan, and both the DPP and Kuomintang have pledged to help protesters in the former British colony who flee to the island.
Taiwan has been a democratic success story since its first direct presidential election in 1996.

That was the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law under the Kuomintang, which ruled China until it was forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949, after losing a civil war with the Communists.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
taiwan china election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 کیمیا علیزاده احمد کاظمی پایگاه اربیل سید هاشم رسولی محلاتی حمله به پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد سلطان قابوس
آخرین اخبار

تکذیب شایعه استعفای رئیس جمهور

شکایت سعید آذری از باشگاه استقلال

جزئیاتی از تماس تلفنی وزیر بهداشت با سردار سلیمانی

بوسه‌های باران ؛ محمدرضا شجریان

واکنش هنرمندان به ماجرای سقوط هواپیمایی اوکراین

جدایی آقای گل لیگ یک از گل گهر با فسخ یکطرفه

نماینده‌ایران‌درسازما‌ن‌ملل: آمریکا باید از منطقه خارج شود

ذوب‌آهن با مربی‌خارجی خوشنام در نیم‌فصل دوم لیگ!

موزه‌گردی و جلسه سلطانی‌فر و صالحی‌امیری درسوییس

ترفند جالب چشیدن سیر با پا

دستیاران غلام محمدی در المپیک توکیو معرفی شدند

اختلاف برسر سرپرستی استقلال بین ۳ گزینه جالب

دستور رهبر انقلاب به ستادکل در پی سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری اوکراینی: لزوم پیگیری کوتاهی‌ها یا تقصیرهای احتمالی و مراقبت از عدم تکرار/ مصیبت درگذشت جان‌باختگان این حادثه‌ی اندوهبار برای اینجانب بسیار سنگین‌تر شد

دونالد ترامپ: جایزه صلح نوبل حق من بود!

چه کسانی مشمول مالیات‌ مستقیم می‌شوند؟

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
سقوط بوئینگ ۷۳۷ مسافری اوکراینی حوالی پرند+ فیلم و عکس/ جان باختن تمام سرنشینان هواپیما/ اغلب مسافران ایرانی بودند+اسامی جان باختگان/ واکنش شرکت بوئینگ به حادثه/ پایان عملیات جمع‌آوری پیکر جان‌باختگان
بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه‌هایی آمریکایی/ گراهام: ایران دست به یک اقدام جنگی زده است/ فاکس نیوز: این بزرگترین آزمون ترامپ است/ سی‌ان‌بی‌سی: توقع پاسخ سریع و خشن ایران را نداشتیم!
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
تصاویر تازه از برخورد موشک‌ها به عین الاسد
ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
جان باختن فرزندان مدیرکل وزارت‌بهداشت درحادثه‌امروز
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
بیانات مهم رهبر معظم انقلاب: سردار سلیمانی هم شجاع بود، هم با تدبیر و از همه مهم‌تر با اخلاص/ دیشب یک سیلی به آمریکایی‌ها زده شد؛ «انتقام» بحث دیگری است/حضورِ فساد برانگیز آمریکا در منطقه باید تمام شود

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۲۲۵ نظر)

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۲۱۸ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zM6
tabnak.ir/003zM6