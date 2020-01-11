آخرین وضعیت انتخاب سرمربی تیم ملی فوتبال

سناریوهای جدید آمریکا برای مواجهه با ایران

کجای تهران می‌توان با وام جدید مسکن خانه خرید؟

N. Korean Media: Kim Told Trump He Won't Make Unilateral Concession

North Korean media said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un made it clear he won't make unilateral concessions for sanctions relief during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the inter-Korean border held last June.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۶۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۴ 11 January 2020

North Korean media said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un made it clear he won't make unilateral concessions for sanctions relief during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the inter-Korean border held last June.

The North's state broadcaster Korean Central TV aired a new documentary over two hours long that looks back on Kim's accomplishments in 2019.

The film included a photo of Kim and Trump during their June 30th meeting as well as Kim's remarks that North Korea is no longer interested in or attached to sanctions or their lifting, and will push for its own prosperity.

The documentary also noted that Kim cited the public anger caused by the sanctions and said the country will neither comply with unilateral U.S. demands nor wish to beg for peace or trade it for something else.

His remarks are viewed as affirming the resolve not to succumb to U.S. pressure.

The documentary also said that Kim made no concessions during the Hanoi summit with the U.S. in order to safeguard North Korean rights and interests.

The film also unveiled for the first time the young leader overseeing a rocket launcher shooting drill conducted by a female squadron during his field inspection in November.

Kim is also seen visiting key economic sites in an emphasis on Pyongyang's philosophy of "self-reliance."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
north korea trump kim jong-un concession
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 کیمیا علیزاده احمد کاظمی پایگاه اربیل سید هاشم رسولی محلاتی حمله به پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد سلطان قابوس
حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب
سقوط بوئینگ ۷۳۷ مسافری اوکراینی حوالی پرند+ فیلم و عکس/ جان باختن تمام سرنشینان هواپیما/ اغلب مسافران ایرانی بودند+اسامی جان باختگان/ واکنش شرکت بوئینگ به حادثه/ پایان عملیات جمع‌آوری پیکر جان‌باختگان
بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه‌هایی آمریکایی/ گراهام: ایران دست به یک اقدام جنگی زده است/ فاکس نیوز: این بزرگترین آزمون ترامپ است/ سی‌ان‌بی‌سی: توقع پاسخ سریع و خشن ایران را نداشتیم!
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
تصاویر تازه از برخورد موشک‌ها به عین الاسد
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
جان باختن فرزندان مدیرکل وزارت‌بهداشت درحادثه‌امروز
بیانات مهم رهبر معظم انقلاب: سردار سلیمانی هم شجاع بود، هم با تدبیر و از همه مهم‌تر با اخلاص/ دیشب یک سیلی به آمریکایی‌ها زده شد؛ «انتقام» بحث دیگری است/حضورِ فساد برانگیز آمریکا در منطقه باید تمام شود
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
آیا آمریکا به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسخ می‌دهد؟

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۲۲۵ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zJU
tabnak.ir/003zJU