N. Korean Media: Kim Told Trump He Won't Make Unilateral Concession

North Korean media said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un made it clear he won't make unilateral concessions for sanctions relief during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the inter-Korean border held last June.

The North's state broadcaster Korean Central TV aired a new documentary over two hours long that looks back on Kim's accomplishments in 2019.

The film included a photo of Kim and Trump during their June 30th meeting as well as Kim's remarks that North Korea is no longer interested in or attached to sanctions or their lifting, and will push for its own prosperity.

The documentary also noted that Kim cited the public anger caused by the sanctions and said the country will neither comply with unilateral U.S. demands nor wish to beg for peace or trade it for something else.

His remarks are viewed as affirming the resolve not to succumb to U.S. pressure.

The documentary also said that Kim made no concessions during the Hanoi summit with the U.S. in order to safeguard North Korean rights and interests.

The film also unveiled for the first time the young leader overseeing a rocket launcher shooting drill conducted by a female squadron during his field inspection in November.

Kim is also seen visiting key economic sites in an emphasis on Pyongyang's philosophy of "self-reliance."