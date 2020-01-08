Now it is time for Iraq to take revenge: Qais Khazali

Leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Resistance Movement Qais Khazali, in a tweet on Wednesday, announced the time ripe for Iraq to take revenge for assassination of Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the US.

Leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Resistance Movement Qais Khazali, in a tweet on Wednesday, announced the time ripe for Iraq to take revenge for assassination of Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the US.

"Iran's first response to assassination of martyr Soleimani was made," he wrote.

"Now, the turn is for Iraq' first response for terror of al-Muhandis," he added.

"Iraqis are brave and their respond will not be less than that of Iran. It is a promise," he said.