Ghosn’s Lawyer Refuses Entry to Tokyo Prosecutors Seeking His PC

Carlos Ghosn’s legal defense team in Japan refused entry to Tokyo prosecutors bearing a search warrant, preventing them from seizing a computer used by Ghosn during his release.

Authorities sought to take the personal computer from the offices of Junichiro Hironaka, a high-profile attorney nicknamed “The Razor” who has been the public face of the defense team. The PC was the only one Ghosn was allowed to use while on bail as part of his conditions of release.

Hironaka said earlier this week that he plans to resign because he no longer has a client to defend, once he gets through to Ghosn.

Ghosn’s lawyers cited Article 105 of Japan’s criminal procedure code, which allows attorneys, doctors and others to refuse the seizure of articles containing confidential information of those retaining their professional duties, according to a statement from Hironaka’s office.

Hironaka led the team of lawyers brought on to represent Ghosn in February 2019, after Ghosn fired his first attorney Motonari Otsuru, an ex-prosecutor. The new defense counsel was able to secure bail for Ghosn after offering strict conditions such as camera monitoring and restricted Internet use, conditions opposed by prosecutors who warned Ghosn would attempt to flee the country.

The attempt to seize Ghosn’s computer follows prosecutors obtaining an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Carole Ghosn, the former CEO’s wife, for giving false testimony.