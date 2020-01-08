مختصات عملیات تلافی‌جویانه ایران در نیویورک تایمز

وضعیت پیکر حاج قاسم به روایت سردار باقرزاده

ظریف: آمریکایی‌ها واقعا از چه چیزی می‌هراسند؟

بازدید 718

Australian authorities warn bushfire reprieve will be over soon

People were warned on Wednesday to prepare for another wave of evacuations as temperatures in the southeastern part of Australia began to rise after a days-long cool spell, bringing the danger of revitalized blazes.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۰۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۹ 08 January 2020

People were warned on Wednesday to prepare for another wave of evacuations as temperatures in the southeastern part of Australia began to rise after a days-long cool spell, bringing the danger of revitalized blazes.

Firefighters have used the break from extreme heat and high winds to strengthen containment lines around several major fires, as the military continued efforts to provide supplies to thousands of people who have been left homeless.

Complicating the recovery effort, authorities have forecast another temperature spike as soon as Friday, with little rain, meaning a return to hazardous conditions.

"We are going to see some widespread severe fire danger, we are asking people to be ready," Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales (NSW) state Rural Fire Services Commissioner, was quoted by Sky News as saying.

More than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land – a land size equivalent to South Korea – has been razed by bushfires that have killed 24 people in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, ecologists at the University of Sydney doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in the fires to one billion, as the UN World Meteorological Organization confirmed that smoke from the blazes has drifted as far as South America.

The three major cities in Australia's southeast, Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra, were all blanketed in thick smoke, putting them among the most polluted cities in the world.

Officials were working to restore telecommunications and power to thousands of people in rural areas, and warned that enforced blackouts may be necessary if systems become overloaded.

The bushfire crisis follows a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland tinder-dry and vulnerable to fires.

Besides the extreme heat and dry conditions, dozens of people are directly to blame for some of the fires.

Police in New South Wales (NSW) were reported to charge at least 24 people for intentionally starting the fires in the state, which suffered seriously in the months-long bushfires.

It's reported that since November 8, NSW Police have taken legal action against 183 people, 40 of whom are juveniles, for fire-related offenses.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia fire reprieve
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
شهادت سردار سلیمانی مدافعان حرم هادی طارمی قاسم سلیمانی محور مقاومت نماز وحشت وحید زمانی نیا نیروهای قدس سپاه پاسداران
تصویر پهپاد آمریکایی که حشدالشعبی سرنگون کرد
حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم
اولین پست فرمانده جدید نیروی قدس سپاه در توییتر
واکنش «عبدالکریم سروش» به شهادت سردار سلیمانی/تقدیر «اردشیر زاهدی» از سردار سلیمانی/ترامپ بار دیگر ایران را تهدید کرد/شمخانی: پاسخ ما به آمریکا حتما نظامی است
سردار دل‌ها بزرگترین تجمع مردمی تاریخ خوزستان را رقم زد/ سردار سلیمانی برای همیشه خوزستان را ترک کرد+عکس
ترامپ خطاب به عبدالمهدی؛ چیزی نگو، خودت و وزیر دفاعت را می‌کشم!
راز‌های زندگی حاج قاسم سلیمانی به روایت برادرش
لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد
صحنه‌های دلخراش سوختن حیوانات در استرالیا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 16 دی 98 در صرافی های بانکی
مراسم باشکوهی دیگر برای تشییع پیکر حاج قاسم و همرزمش در کرمان + عکس و فیلم/ سردار سلامی: انتقام سختی می‌گیریم/ تصاویر آرامگاه ابدی حاج قاسم/ شعار مردم کرمان؛ «نه سازش، نه تسلیم، انتقام انتقام»/ خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد
قیچی برگردان دیشب جهانبخش که این بار گل نشد
نخستین تصویر از پیکر سپهبد شهید قاسم سلیمانی
تکذیب صوت منتسب به همسر سردار سلیمانی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه 17 دی 98

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۶۶۴ نظر)

شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟  (۴۲۴ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۲۹۶ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۳ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۲۸ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۲۲۵ نظر)

واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۸۴ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»  (۱۷۷ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم  (۱۶۶ نظر)

واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا  (۱۶۴ نظر)

عبدی: وقتی مردم متهم می‌شوند، چرا باید رای بدهند؟ / ادعایی درباره ترور نافرجام سردار حاجی زاده در سوریه / حمله رفیق نوبخت به روحانی / وزیر کشور از ردصلاحیت‌ها آمار داد / ناگفته‌هایی از اصرار احمدی نژاد بر معاون اولی مشایی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

مراسم باشکوهی دیگر برای تشییع پیکر حاج قاسم و همرزمش در کرمان + عکس و فیلم/ سردار سلامی: انتقام سختی می‌گیریم/ تصاویر آرامگاه ابدی حاج قاسم/ شعار مردم کرمان؛ «نه سازش، نه تسلیم، انتقام انتقام»/ خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد  (۱۴۷ نظر)

رونمایی از نخستین کامیون ایرانی «چاپار»  (۱۲۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003z96
tabnak.ir/003z96