بازتاب مراسم تشییع سردار سلیمانی در رسانه‌های جهان

مقامات در مراسم تشییع پیکر شهید قاسم سلیمانی

پارلمان عراق طرح اخراج نیروهای آمریکایی را تصویب کرد/ عادل عبدالمهدی: قرار بود با سردار سلیمانی دیدار کنم

بازدید 290

10,000 Camels in Australia to Be Shot Because They Drink Too Much Water

More than 10,000 camels will be shot from helicopters to prevent them from drinking too much water in drought-afflicted South Australia.
کد خبر: ۹۴۹۸۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۳۷ 07 January 2020

More than 10,000 camels will be shot from helicopters to prevent them from drinking too much water in drought-afflicted South Australia.

Professional shooters will begin the cull on Wednesday following an order from Aboriginal leaders in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands.

Locals have complained the animals have been entering communities and wreaking havoc as they look for any available water source, including taps and tanks.

"We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air-conditioners,'' Marita Baker, board member of the APY executive, told The Australian.

The animals are also being culled over concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, as the animals emit methane equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide per year, the paper reported.

A spokesperson for the South Australia Department of Environment and Water said the increasing number of camels had caused several issues in the region.

"This has resulted in significant damage to infrastructure, danger to families and communities, increased grazing pressure across the APY Lands and critical animal welfare issues as some camels die of thirst or trample each other to access water," they told news.com.au.

"In some cases dead animals have contaminated important water sources and cultural sites."

The operation to control the population, estimated to total 1.2 million across the country, is expected to take five days.

Their carcasses will be left to dry off before they are burned or buried, ABC News reported.

Camels were introduced to Australia from India and Afghanistan during the 19th century and used for transport and construction.

If the culling did not take place their population would double every eight to 10 years.

It comes amid estimates that more than a billion animals have died in the wildfires which have been raging across the country.

Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney, told HuffPost earlier estimates nearly half a million creatures had perished were conservative, as they did not include animals such as bats, frogs and invertebrates.

Including those animals, he said it was "without any doubt at all" the losses exceeded 1 billion, which he called "a very conservative figure".

Conservationists and wildlife experts fear the bushfires may have wiped out entire species of animals.

Populations of small marsupials called dunnarts and glossy black cockatoos may have disappeared entirely after fires burned a third of Kangaroo Island, which has since been described as a "scorched wasteland".

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia bushfires camel
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
شهادت سردار سلیمانی مدافعان حرم هادی طارمی قاسم سلیمانی محور مقاومت نماز وحشت وحید زمانی نیا نیروهای قدس سپاه پاسداران
تصویر پهپاد آمریکایی که حشدالشعبی سرنگون کرد
اولین پست فرمانده جدید نیروی قدس سپاه در توییتر
واکنش «عبدالکریم سروش» به شهادت سردار سلیمانی/تقدیر «اردشیر زاهدی» از سردار سلیمانی/ترامپ بار دیگر ایران را تهدید کرد/شمخانی: پاسخ ما به آمریکا حتما نظامی است
سردار دل‌ها بزرگترین تجمع مردمی تاریخ خوزستان را رقم زد/ سردار سلیمانی برای همیشه خوزستان را ترک کرد+عکس
جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 14 دی 98/ کاهش نرخ رسمی ۲۷ ارز در بانک مرکزی
لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد
راز‌های زندگی حاج قاسم سلیمانی به روایت برادرش
صحنه‌های دلخراش سوختن حیوانات در استرالیا
خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 16 دی 98 در صرافی های بانکی
ارادت ویژه سردار سلیمانی به مادرش
پاسخ روحانی به دختر سپهبد سلیمانی/کنایه ظریف به ترامپ و ادعایش درباره شادی مردم عراق بعد از شهادت سردار سلیمانی
قیچی برگردان دیشب جهانبخش که این بار گل نشد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 15 دی 98/ هیجان در معاملات فروکش کرد

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۶۶۴ نظر)

شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟  (۴۱۴ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۲۹۶ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۳ نظر)

افرادی وقیحانه چندهمسری را ترویج می‌دهند/جریانی مشکوک در پشت پرده ترویج چندهمسری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۸۴ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»  (۱۷۷ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۱۷۰ نظر)

عبدی: وقتی مردم متهم می‌شوند، چرا باید رای بدهند؟ / ادعایی درباره ترور نافرجام سردار حاجی زاده در سوریه / حمله رفیق نوبخت به روحانی / وزیر کشور از ردصلاحیت‌ها آمار داد / ناگفته‌هایی از اصرار احمدی نژاد بر معاون اولی مشایی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا  (۱۴۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003z61
tabnak.ir/003z61