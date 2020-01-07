بازتاب مراسم تشییع سردار سلیمانی در رسانه‌های جهان

مقامات در مراسم تشییع پیکر شهید قاسم سلیمانی

پارلمان عراق طرح اخراج نیروهای آمریکایی را تصویب کرد/ عادل عبدالمهدی: قرار بود با سردار سلیمانی دیدار کنم

35 people killed, 48 injured in ruck at funeral procession for Iranian general Soleimani

Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 injured in ruck at a funeral procession for an Iranian general killed in a US air strike, Iran state TV said.
07 January 2020

Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 injured in ruck at a funeral procession for an Iranian general killed in a US air strike, Iran state TV said.The online report said the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani's home town of Kerman, in south-eastern Iran.

It quoted the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying there had been people injured and killed.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people on Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.

iran soleimani funeral kerman
