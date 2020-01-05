Rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops

Several rockets have fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighbourhood, and the Balad air base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said.

There were no deaths reported.

"Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come," the military said in a statement on Saturday.