N. Korea Says Peace with US is Illusion, Must Not Wait for Sanctions Relief

North Korea's official newspaper said Saturday that establishing peace with the U.S. cannot be expected and urged the country to overcome difficulties on its own.
04 January 2020

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper published by the North's ruling party said in an op-ed that having an illusion of establishing peace with one's enemy and holding on to the hope of sanctions relief will lead to self-destruction.

It said the nation must demolish sanctions pressure through bold offensive, self-reliance and a revolutionary spirit.

The paper called on ruling party members and North Korean workers to shake off any reliance on others and look for ways to carry out the revolution through their own efforts.

A similar view was echoed in another commentary by the newspaper where it argued that enemy forces were further intensifying pressure to blockade all means in North Korea's defense, economic construction and public livelihood.

It claimed that the U.S. was killing time over so-called "dialogue" in an effort to weaken the regime.

The North said that no one will be willing to or be able to assist North Korea in a world where strong-armed U.S. power is prevalent.

It said the country cannot wait for sanctions to be lifted but must strengthen its capability to neutralize the sanctions.

