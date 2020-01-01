آیا عراقی‎ها قصد تصرف سفارت آمریکا را دارند؟

ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

Man charged after Picasso painting damaged in London gallery

A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.
کد خبر: ۹۴۸۲۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۹ 01 January 2020

A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

London police said Tuesday that Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London has been charged with criminal damage. He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said the attack on the artwork happened Saturday. Police did not specify the painting but British media said it was “Bust Of A Woman.”

The Tate Modern said the damaged artwork was being assessed by its conservation team and the museum remained open.

The 1944 painting depicts photographer Dora Maar in a semi-abstract style wearing a hat and green clothes.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
picasso masterpiece london gallery
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون نوید ابراهیمی مترو هشتگرد منطقه سبز بغداد حشد الشعبی غلامرضا شریعتی مهدی تاج جشنواره فیلم فجر38
سنگدان مرغ بخوریم یا نه؟
جنگ جهانی سوم: هشدار ایران برای سرنگونی هر پرنده یا کشتی جاسوسی!
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۹ دی تعطیل است؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 9 دی 98
قتل فقط برای ۲۰ هزار تومان! /قاتل را شناسایی کنید
مجری سابق صدا و سیما در وضعیتی عجیب
ثبت و مشاهده یک گونه پرنده جدید در لرستان
ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!
جریان کم شدن بنزین از کارت‌های سوخت چیست؟
افزایش مهاجرت کارگران ایرانی به اقیلم کردستان
دختران پادشاه هلند در لباس‌های رنگی اسپانیایی
حمله با قمه به قهرمان پرورش اندام جهان در کرج
حمله هوایی آمریکا به پایگاه نیرو‌های حشد الشعبی پس از تشکر پوتین از ترامپ! / تکمیلی: شلیک چند فروند کاتیوشا به سمت کمپ آمریکایی‌ها
تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد
آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ولی فقیه در مورد ناآرامی‌های اخیر / تحلیل سعید حجاریان از اعتراض‌های آبان / هماهنگی‌های پشت پرده با صداوسیما برای اتهام‌زنی به لاریجانی / انتخابات ۹۸ هم آش کشک خاله می‌شود؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

افرادی وقیحانه چندهمسری را ترویج می‌دهند/جریانی مشکوک در پشت پرده ترویج چندهمسری است  (۱۴۴ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yg6
tabnak.ir/003yg6