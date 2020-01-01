آیا عراقی‎ها قصد تصرف سفارت آمریکا را دارند؟

ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

بازدید 753

Iran denies role in U.S. embassy violence, warns against retaliation

Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible.
کد خبر: ۹۴۸۱۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۲ 01 January 2020

Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible.

“American officials have the astounding audacity of attributing to Iran the protests of the Iraqi people against (Washington’s) savage killing of at least 25 Iraqis ...,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement carried on a ministry website.

Protesters led by Iranian-backed militias voiced their anger over U.S. air strikes on militia bases in Iraq and Syria, hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“Mousavi denied the American officials’ charges against our country, cautioned against any ill-advised reaction or miscalculation by U.S. officials, and called on the White House to reconsider its destructive policies in the region,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said in a Twitter post: “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible.”

Later Trump tweeted: “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran usa embassy iraq protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون نوید ابراهیمی مترو هشتگرد منطقه سبز بغداد حشد الشعبی غلامرضا شریعتی مهدی تاج جشنواره فیلم فجر38
kilid search
آخرین اخبار

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ولی فقیه در مورد ناآرامی‌های اخیر / تحلیل سعید حجاریان از اعتراض‌های آبان / هماهنگی‌های پشت پرده با صداوسیما برای اتهام‌زنی به لاریجانی / انتخابات ۹۸ هم آش کشک خاله می‌شود؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yek
tabnak.ir/003yek