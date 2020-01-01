آیا عراقی‎ها قصد تصرف سفارت آمریکا را دارند؟

ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

بازدید 218

France's Macron pledges to push through pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.
کد خبر: ۹۴۸۱۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۶ 01 January 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.

Macron said in a traditional New Year’s Eve address he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions on the reform, but without departing from the principles laid out by ministers.

Unions are trying to force the former investment banker to abandon his overhaul of France’s pension system with nationwide strikes since Dec. 5 that have crippled public transport.

“The retirement reform that I’ve committed myself to before you will be carried through because it is a project of social justice and progress,” Macron said in the prime-time televised address to the nation.

Macron wants to replace France’s current system of 42 different sector-specific pension schemes with a points-based system for all, which his government says would be fairer and more transparent.

While Macron’s government has rejected union calls to drop the reform altogether, it has offered concessions to a growing list of sectors as it seeks to defuse tensions.

“We will take into account difficult tasks so that those who do them can leave earlier,” Macron said.

Macron has so far refused to back down on plans to encourage people to work until they are 64 instead of the legal retirement age of 62, a key union demand.

Under his plans, workers would receive reduced pension rights if they retire before 64, unless they benefit from special exemptions due to their profession, like police officers or soldiers.

Far left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Twitter that Macron’s words were “a declaration of war on those who reject the reform”.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
france macron pension strike
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون نوید ابراهیمی مترو هشتگرد منطقه سبز بغداد حشد الشعبی غلامرضا شریعتی مهدی تاج جشنواره فیلم فجر38
kilid search

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ولی فقیه در مورد ناآرامی‌های اخیر / تحلیل سعید حجاریان از اعتراض‌های آبان / هماهنگی‌های پشت پرده با صداوسیما برای اتهام‌زنی به لاریجانی / انتخابات ۹۸ هم آش کشک خاله می‌شود؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yeX
tabnak.ir/003yeX