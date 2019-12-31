Iraq: Gunfire heard as protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad over deadly airstrikes

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have broken down the gate of the US embassy in Baghdad attempting to storm the compound.

Crowds have been gathering outside the building for hours over controversial American airstrikes that killed 25 fighters of an Iran-backed militia.

Gunfire has been heard at the scene and there are reports of tear gas.

It is understood that US embassy staff and the US ambassador are not in the building.